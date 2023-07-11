Watch Now
Police seek witness to 'serious' Norton Shores weekend crash

norton shores police generic
Norton Shores Police are investigating Saturday's incident.
Posted at 3:54 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 15:54:52-04

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Police are requesting help from the public in locating a witness to a “serious” Norton Shores crash Sunday.

The Norton Shores Police Department (NSPD) says the crash happened along Wellesley Drive between Quainton and Randall roads July 9 at 7:45 p.m.

We’re told the crash involved a motorcycle.

NSPD explains the witness left the crash scene before officers had a chance to request a statement.

The witness is described as a tall, thin white man between 40 and 50 years old with blond hair and a beard. Police say he rode away on a black Harley Davidson.

Those with knowledge related to the crash or the witness’s whereabouts are encouraged to call police at 231-733-2691 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

