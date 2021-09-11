Police seek missing Norton Shores woman who walked away

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — The Norton Shores Police Department is looking for a missing woman who has not taken her medication.

Tracy Cottrell, 55, was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Friday walking westbound on Airline Road after walking away from the area of Airline and Shettler Road. It is believed she may be in the area of the Muskegon County Building or somewhere in Muskegon Heights.

She suffers from underlying medical issues and has missed two doses of her required medication.

Cottrell is described as being black, 6 feet tall, weighing 231 pounds with black and gray hair worn in a tight braid and wearing black frame eyeglasses, black sweatpants, a gray T-shirt, a black jacket and leopard print shoes.

Anybody with any information about her should call 9-1-1 or contact the Norton Shores Police Department.

