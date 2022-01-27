Police: Muskegon city commissioner arrested for driving drunk

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon City Commissioner was arrested after police say he was caught driving drunk.

The Muskegon police chief says an officer was in the area of Third Street just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday and saw a black SUV run two stop signs.

The officer pulled the driver over, who was identified as Muskegon City Commissioner Michael Ramsey.

The Muskegon police chief says Ramsey’s speech was slurred and he stumbled throughout a field sobriety test.

According to the police chief, Ramsey refused to take a breathalyzer test or submit to a blood draw. He told the officer he had had two or three drinks before being pulled over.

Ramsey was taken into custody. Officers were able to obtain a search warrant and complete a blood draw.

Ramsey is facing one charge of OWI.

Ramsey is the Muskegon City Commissioner for Ward III.