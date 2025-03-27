Police: Missing 16-year-old from Fruitport Twp. may be in Cadillac

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police request the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen out of Fruitport Township.

Conner Allen Deephouse, 16, was last known to be in the Fruitport area on Sunday, March 9, according to the Fruitport Township Police Department (FTPD). He was last seen in Cadillac on Monday, March 17.

Police describe Conner as white with brown eyes and short- to mid-length dark hair. He was wearing a T-shirt, hoodie and shoes (all black) when he was spotted in Fruitport.

Those with knowledge of Conner’s whereabouts are urged to connect with FTPD or Silent Observer.

