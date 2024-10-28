Police: Man dies after being found inside Muskegon home with gunshot wounds

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police are investigating after they say a man was shot to death in Muskegon early Monday morning.

Officers responded to shots fired in the 1000 block of Sophia Street before 2:20 a.m., according to the Muskegon Police Department (MPD).

We’re told a 30-year-old man was found in his home with gunshot wounds. Officers tried to save his life but he died on the way to the hospital.

MPD does not believe the man’s death was a random act of violence.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are urged to connect with police by calling 231-724-6750. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

