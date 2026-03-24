Police find two people dead in Muskegon home during welfare check

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Police are investigating after officers discovered two bodies during a welfare check Tuesday.

Officers responded to a home on Montgomery Avenue near Forest Avenue. Inside, they found two people dead, a 47-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man.

Police say the preliminary investigation leads them to believe the woman died by suicide. They are still investigating the man's cause of death.

"The Muskegon Department of Public Safety extends its deepest sympathies to the families and all those affected by this tragedy," a Tuesday press release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (231) 724-6750 or submit a tip anonymously to Silent Observer.

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, there is help available. You can call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. Other resources are also available online.

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