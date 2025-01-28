Police arrest Muskegon man for 2 armed robberies

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon man was arrested for a pair of recent armed robberies in the area.

The 36-year-old robbed an Admiral gas station in Muskegon on New Year’s Eve and the CD Exchange in Norton Shores on Jan. 18, according to the Muskegon Police Department (MPD).

We’re told the suspect was arrested by the county’s Emergency Response Team.

MPD also credits the Norton Shores Police Department for their assistance.

Those with knowledge related to either robbery are encouraged to connect with police by calling 231-724-6750. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

