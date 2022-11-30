Out-of-state threat prompts lockdowns at Muskegon County schools

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon County schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday in response to a perceived threat from an unknown origin.

The Muskegon Police Department (MPD) says a student at Muskegon Public Schools was the recipient of the threat, which police deem “vague” in nature.

We’re told the threat likely came from outside the state of Michigan.

The threat is not believed to be credible, according to MPD.

FOX 17 reached out to multiple area school districts regarding the incident. At time of writing, only Orchard View Schools responded. They say all schools in the district were placed on a “soft lockdown” as a precaution and will remain as such for the rest of the school day.

The threat is currently under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube