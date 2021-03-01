Organizers move Taste of Muskegon 2021 to September

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Taste of Muskegon has been moved to September for the event’s 15th year, according to a news release Monday.

The festival will return to Hackley Park on Sept. 24 and 25.

Organizers say the move comes in response to the state’s current gathering restrictions, with the chance they’ll be more relaxed by the fall.

“We talked with many of the restaurant and food truck owners and it was very clear that returning the event to the park was everyone’s first choice,” said Ann Meisch, director of Taste of Muskegon. “To make that happen in June would mean a significant decrease in the size of the festival. We hope that by moving to the fall we can gather in greater numbers. It’s so exciting to think of being together as a community again. Just think of all the fall flavors Muskegon’s best chefs will be able to incorporate into their Taste menus.”

The date change is expected to be temporary, with the festival returning to the third weekend in June 2022.

To mark the week Taste has always occupied, a virtual Taste of Muskegon event will take place June 12 to 19, featuring Taste flights similar to what was offered in 2020.

Mini-events have also been added to help restaurants after a difficult year.

They’ll include Taste Bingo in December, cooking demos and the current promotion of Rock the Restaurants in collaboration with Rock 101.7 and iHeart Radio.