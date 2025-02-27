Orchard View sends out letter about third-party worker

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Orchard View Public Schools have issued a letter about an investigation involving a third-party employee.

The following letter was issued Wednesday by Superintendent Jim Nielsen and was posted to the district's Web site and e-mailed to parents and families. It noted that no students or staff members were impacted by the third-party employee's actions.

"Dear Orchard View Staff, Parents, and Community,

I want to provide an update to our community regarding a third-party employee who was recently accused of potential inappropriate communication with a minor. This individual started working at Orchard View Middle School February 5, 2025 and worked for just 11 days this school year, the employee worked one day last school year. Upon learning of these concerns on the evening of Tuesday February 25, we took immediate action and directed the individual not to report to work while an investigation was conducted.

This morning, I met with the Orchard View Central Office team and School Resource Officer Wilson from Muskegon Township. We are cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate these allegations. Based on the information gathered, we have made the decision to remove this individual from our list of approved third-party employees. Additionally, we have informed the third party employer of these allegations.

At this time, there is no indication that any Orchard View students or staff members were directly affected. To ensure compliance with privacy laws and to protect the integrity of the investigation, the district will not comment any further at this time. However, out of an abundance of caution, we have taken decisive steps to ensure the safety and well-being of our school community.

Thank you for your continued trust and support as we prioritize the safety of our students and staff at Orchard View Schools. Your support and understanding at this time are greatly appreciated.

Jim Nielsen, Superintendent

Orchard View Schools"

