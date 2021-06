MUSKEGON, Mich. — Authorities in Muskegon are looking into a shooting that took place in the area of Grand Avenue and Jiroch Street this afternoon, according to Cpt. Shawn McBride with the Muskegon Police Department.

We’re told one person has been shot, but their condition is not known at this time.

A suspect description is not currently available.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information comes to light.

