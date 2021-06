MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police are looking into a shooting that occurred in the area of Sherman Boulevard and Oak Lane in Fruitport Township late last night, according to the Fruitport Township Police Department.

We’re told three people were injured in the shooting with one death reported.

Those with information in connection to the incident are asked to call police at 231-865-8477 or 72-CRIME.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube