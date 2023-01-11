Oakridge Schools investigate after student takes photos with gun in school

EGELSTON TWP, Mich. — Three students at Oakridge Public High School are under scrutiny after photographs surfaced of one student carrying a gun through the school.

The school's superintendent, Tom Livezey, said the photos were snapped on Thursday; however, school administrators only learned about the photos days later, when another Oakridge student told a teacher, who then quickly informed administration.

In a statement sent to the Oakridge community, Livezey confirmed the photos seemingly showed a student inside the high school, pointing a gun at the camera.

While the gun has yet to be located, and the student insists the gun was fake, law enforcement officials do believe the gun was real.

As soon as possible, the student was identified and a threat assessment conducted. Livezey said the student is no longer in school.

Two other students, a witness and the photographer, were also involved.

"While we are still dealing with the aftermath of rumors and concern for safety, I want staff and the community to know the facts currently available and that we take school safety very seriously," said Livezey on Wednesday.

Livezey says he's not pleased that it took five school days for someone to speak up. However, he also says he's exceptionally proud of the student who reported a peer student to authorities.

"A student reporting this issue was, perhaps, the key action that prevented a potential tragedy," said Livesey, who also credited the teacher who alerted authorities for quick action.

Livesey also highlighted the measures and systems in place at Oakridge Public Schools to respond to security issues. He said the district has worked hard on its safe schools initiative and also boasts a team of mental health professionals and community partners to help students.

The incident is still being investigated.

