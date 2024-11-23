No injuries reported following Muskegon Heights garage fire

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Crews responded to a large garage fire in Muskegon Heights Saturday morning.

The fire broke out before 6 a.m., according to the Muskegon Heights Fire Department (MHFD). An exact location was not given but they were told the fire was spreading toward the home when they arrived.

Fire departments from Muskegon, Norton Shores and Fruitport were reportedly asked to assist.

Firefighters say they worked to put out the fire and search for anyone who might have still been inside.

There were no reported injuries.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube