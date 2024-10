MUSKEGON, Mich. — No injuries were reported after a fire in Muskegon Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out before 4:45 p.m. on Walton Avenue near the courthouse, according to the Fire Marshal’s Office.

We’re told the fire was knocked down in less than a half hour.

No one was home at the time of the fire, officials say. No injuries were reported.

