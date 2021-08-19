New Bookmobile hits the road in Muskegon County this month

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Area District Library’s new Bookmobile has arrived and will start to provide mobile library services this month, according to a news release Thursday.

The 36-feet-long, 7-feet-wide, 10-feet tall, custom-built Bookmobile is equipped with high-demand library materials and is a mobile hotspot with free WiFi.

Library officials say the new Bookmobile design is distinctive, bright and joyful and is all about the library’s services.

“We’re thrilled to bring this beloved service back to our community in a new flexible and accessible way,” said Kelly Richards, director of the library. “We look forward to partnering with local organizations to reach new segments of the population who have limited access to library services. The Bookmobile will visit rural and outlying areas of the county where library services do not exist.”

The inaugural public open will be at the Norton Shorts Arts & Drafts Festival on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Ross Park.

It’ll be in the Children’s Activity Area with the Norton Shores Library booth.

A public open house will be scheduled “at a later time.”

“We listened to our community during our 2016 millage campaign and planned to resurrect a brand-new Bookmobile service,” said Doug Hughes, MADL’s board chair. “Early literacy and learning opportunities for the public are our core values in providing library services.”

The last Muskegon Bookmobile stopped operating back in December 2004 after budget cuts when the library still operated under the county.

The first Muskegon County Bookmobile service began in 1940 and there were several different bookmobiles over the years.