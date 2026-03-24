MUSKEGON, Mich. — Neighbors are pushing to restore the crumbling Strand Theatre in Muskegon Heights, but local leaders say there is no concrete plan yet to save the historic site.

WATCH: Neighbors hope to restore the historic Strand Theatre, local leaders say there's no plan in place to save it

Neighbors hope to restore the historic Muskegon Heights theatre, local leaders say there's no plan in place to save it

Muskegon County Commissioner Kimberly Sims says the theatre could be a catalyst for the Heights and the development of the business corridor. However, a plan for the site’s future has not been set.

Tait Sorlie, a neighbor and owner of Beelicious Thai Cafe across the street from the site, reached out to me about the crumbling building.

"We have this historic building here, which is the Muskegon Heights Strand Theatre," Sorlie said. "You're never going to be able to replace something like this."

Sorlie noted the immediate dangers of the deteriorating structure.

"The top of the building up here has been falling off down onto the street in this area, and they've had to fence it off," Sorlie said.

Sorlie wants to see the theatre restored, adding that losing it would be a detriment to the community.

"If they can restore it, it's going to be a fantastic cornerstone for the redevelopment of Muskegon Heights," Sorlie said.

I spoke with Muskegon Heights Councilman William Kitchen, who tells me there have been many exploratory conversations regarding the Strand Theatre, but nothing etched in concrete.

"As the new Chairman of Buildings & Land sub-committee, I look forward to working with my colleagues to address a pathway forward to possibly salvage this site," Kitchen said.

Downtown Development Authority Board Member Brad Hilleary echoes Kitchen’s statement that there is currently no immediate redevelopment plan in place.

City Manager Pearlette Merriweather calls the theatre a site of historical significance within the community.

"Previously, there have been proposals to develop the property into apartments and commercial space. However, moving forward will require significant public-private collaboration to determine the next steps for the Strand," Merriweather said.

Sorlie hopes action is taken soon to save the historic site.

"You can see all the brick work falling off. You can see the tin cladding up there on the side peeling off the side of the building. And if they don't take care of that soon… it's going to get to a point where you're just going to have to tear it down, and then it's going to be a complete loss," Sorlie said.

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