MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon man Joshua Miller has been serving free weekly meals in downtown Muskegon every Sunday, alongside his brother, for four years.

They feed between 80 to 120 people each Sunday.

"We're just trying to get everybody together and then just cancel a food bill for everybody," Miller said.

WATCH: Muskegon's 'Soap Dude' serves up free meals and handmade soaps every Sunday

Muskegon's 'Soap Dude' serves up free meals and handmade soaps every Sunday

The free weekly Sunday suppers take place at Third Street and Houston Avenue in downtown Muskegon, feeding anyone who shows up.

"It's not just for people who live in the neighborhood," Miller said. "It's not just for seniors, it's not just for homeless people. It's for everybody."

Miller cooks almost all the food each week, with help from other community members.

Miller adds the menu is different every Sunday, recently featuring nachos, hamburgers, brats, and chili dogs.

"My brother knew that I like to cook, and he gave me the money one day, and was like, here, cook a bunch of food. Let's go to the park. And that's what we did. And ever since then, we just started doing it every week," Miller said.

For regular attendees like Oakley Quillen, these Sunday meals mean everything.

"I don't always have access to food. My next meal isn't always guaranteed," Quillen said. "It means a lot to us because it means that we can at least have one meal, like one solid, hot meal."

The meals are funded by Miller's business, Soap Dude Cosmetics, along with community donations.

So in addition to food, Miller frequently gives away his handmade soaps, which are both vegan and organic.

FOX17

“We help people with sensitive skin and just get rid of chemicals out of your daily routine," Miller explained. "That's what we do the best.”

Miller hopes to expand his Sunday suppers with more donations and volunteers to feed even more people in the future.

"As long as people show up, we'll be here serving," Miller said.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube