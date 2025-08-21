MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon's 41-year tradition of free summer entertainment at Hackley Park is winding down with its summer sendoff Friday, August 22 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., in partnership with Muskegon's Rotary Club.

WATCH: Muskegon's 41-year Parties in the Park tradition concludes with free summer sendoff event

Throughout the summer, Hackley Park has provided free family-friendly entertainment on select Fridays, bringing live music, local food vendors and a kids zone to the heart of downtown Muskegon. This Friday, the event features the band Rockstar.

Parties in the Park has been a cornerstone of Muskegon's summer entertainment for more than four decades, consistently drawing residents and visitors to the downtown area for free outdoor fun.

