Muskegon YMCA Mobile Farmers Market helps residents access fresh produce

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon YMCA has relaunched its Mobile Farmers Market, bringing fresh, affordable produce to various locations across Muskegon County.

Daren Bower

The initiative aims to improve access to healthy food options in areas that are considered food deserts. This year, the mobile market has expanded to serve 10 locations, with plans to add more stops.

Daren Bower

Madeline Lombardo, CEO of Muskegon YMCA, emphasized the program's importance. "Here in Muskegon, where there is a huge food desert for a lot of our citizens, it's hard for them to get fresh local produce," she said.

The mobile market, funded by the county's senior millage, is currently focusing on retirement communities. However, Lombardo noted that anyone can purchase from the van when it's in their area.

Daren Bower

For residents like Joanne Lamar of The Village at Park Terrace, the market's convenience encourages healthier eating habits. "I'm not a big fan of eating a whole bunch of that stuff. I'd rather eat something with sugar, so this prompts me to eat more healthy," Lamar said.

Regular customers eagerly anticipate the market's weekly visits. One shopper praised the quality of the produce, saying, "The vegetables are always really good. The green beans last week and this week are going to be fantastic."

Daren Bower

Another regular customer expressed appreciation for the service, stating, "I just love to be able to come down here and pick out that fruit that I want and vegetables, and I don't have to run out to the store."

Lombardo highlighted the broader impact of the initiative: "It's just really important that people are able to access fresh fruits and vegetables for their health, for their wellness, and it increases longevity and happiness."

The Muskegon YMCA Mobile Farmers Market continues to operate weekly, bringing fresh produce directly to communities in need throughout Muskegon County.

To get more information and to see the schedule, click here

Muskegon YMCA Mobile Farmers Market Helps Residents Access Fresh Produce

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube