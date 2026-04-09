Muskegon YMCA invites families to free Healthy Kids Day event at McGraft Park

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon YMCA is inviting families to McGraft Park for its annual Healthy Kids Day on Friday, April 17.

The free event runs from 5 to 7 p.m. and features a variety of family-friendly activities to kickstart a healthy summer season.

Attendees can explore an on-site mobile farmers market and get a look into the Muskegon YMCA’s day camp.

The first 50 families in attendance will receive a $150 Home Chef meal kit gift card to help prepare healthy meals at home. The giveaway is provided by the Muskegon Food Collective and Trinity Health.

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