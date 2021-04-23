Muskegon Summer Wine Up returns this June

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The second-annual Muskegon Summer Wine Up festival will happen at Hackley Park this June.

It’ll be held from 2-8 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, according to a news release Friday.

The wine festival pays homage to the beginning of summer and debuted in 2019 at Hackley Park with 10 different wineries.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival wasn’t held last year.

This year’s Muskegon Summer Wine Up will feature 20 different wineries and more than 100 different wines, said Rich Berry from Cumulus Media – Muskegon, the organizers of the event.

“We really wanted to make the Muskegon Summer Wine Up happen in 2021,” Berry said. “We wanted to produce a wonderful event that everyone can enjoy. We are confident we can pull off a safe and fun event.”

Wine tasting and wine-related seminars will be available for guests.

Admission is $15 and includes four wine tasting tickets and a souvenir glass for the first 1,000 customers.

Sponsors include Little River Casino, Audi Muskegon, Pure Medical Spa, Eagle Alloy and Catchmark Technologies.

Wineries participating this year include: