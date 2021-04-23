Watch
Muskegon Summer Wine Up returns this June

Posted at 11:22 AM, Apr 23, 2021
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The second-annual Muskegon Summer Wine Up festival will happen at Hackley Park this June.

It’ll be held from 2-8 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, according to a news release Friday.

The wine festival pays homage to the beginning of summer and debuted in 2019 at Hackley Park with 10 different wineries.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival wasn’t held last year.

This year’s Muskegon Summer Wine Up will feature 20 different wineries and more than 100 different wines, said Rich Berry from Cumulus Media – Muskegon, the organizers of the event.

“We really wanted to make the Muskegon Summer Wine Up happen in 2021,” Berry said. “We wanted to produce a wonderful event that everyone can enjoy. We are confident we can pull off a safe and fun event.”

Wine tasting and wine-related seminars will be available for guests.

Admission is $15 and includes four wine tasting tickets and a souvenir glass for the first 1,000 customers.

Sponsors include Little River Casino, Audi Muskegon, Pure Medical Spa, Eagle Alloy and Catchmark Technologies.

Wineries participating this year include:

  1. Chateau Grand Traverse
  2. St Julian Winery
  3. Lemon Creek Winery
  4. Leelanau Winery
  5. Robert Mondavi Winery – Private Selection
  6. Bonterra Winery
  7. Freixenet Sparkling Wines
  8. Kendall Jackson Winery
  9. La Crema Winery
  10. Parducci Winery
  11. Palm Bay Imports – Cavit
  12. Avalon Winery
  13. Rodney Strong Winery
  14. Francis Coppola Winery
  15. Josh Cellars Winery
  16. Benziger Winery
  17. Forbidden Fruit Cider
  18. Santero Winery
  19. Babich Winery
  20. Riunite Wines
