Muskegon Summer Wine Up returns this June

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The second-annual Muskegon Summer Wine Up festival will happen at Hackley Park this June.
It’ll be held from 2-8 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, according to a news release Friday.
The wine festival pays homage to the beginning of summer and debuted in 2019 at Hackley Park with 10 different wineries.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival wasn’t held last year.
This year’s Muskegon Summer Wine Up will feature 20 different wineries and more than 100 different wines, said Rich Berry from Cumulus Media – Muskegon, the organizers of the event.
“We really wanted to make the Muskegon Summer Wine Up happen in 2021,” Berry said. “We wanted to produce a wonderful event that everyone can enjoy. We are confident we can pull off a safe and fun event.”
Wine tasting and wine-related seminars will be available for guests.
Admission is $15 and includes four wine tasting tickets and a souvenir glass for the first 1,000 customers.
Sponsors include Little River Casino, Audi Muskegon, Pure Medical Spa, Eagle Alloy and Catchmark Technologies.
Wineries participating this year include:
- Chateau Grand Traverse
- St Julian Winery
- Lemon Creek Winery
- Leelanau Winery
- Robert Mondavi Winery – Private Selection
- Bonterra Winery
- Freixenet Sparkling Wines
- Kendall Jackson Winery
- La Crema Winery
- Parducci Winery
- Palm Bay Imports – Cavit
- Avalon Winery
- Rodney Strong Winery
- Francis Coppola Winery
- Josh Cellars Winery
- Benziger Winery
- Forbidden Fruit Cider
- Santero Winery
- Babich Winery
- Riunite Wines