MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon South Pierhead Light is offering tours through Labor Day, giving visitors a chance to experience one of the area's historic landmarks.

WATCH: Muskegon South Pierhead Light offers tours through Labor Day

Muskegon South Pierhead Light offers tours through Labor Day

Tours are available weekly on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays from 1 to 5 p.m. for the price of $5.

Visitors can stop by the gift shop and walk down the pier to the lantern room inside the lighthouse, where they'll enjoy panoramic views of Lake Michigan and the Muskegon Channel.

Visitors can also participate in the U.S. Lighthouse Society Passport Program, collecting a stamp to commemorate their visit while supporting lighthouse preservation efforts.

To access the Muskegon South Pierhead Light, follow the visitors' pathway at the NOAA Lake Michigan Field Station located at 1431 Beach St.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube