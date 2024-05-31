Watch Now
Muskegon shelter requests donations as they welcome 200 unhoused

Posted at 10:01 PM, May 30, 2024
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Rescue Mission (MRM) put out an urgent call for help Thursday as they prepare to take in 200 people experiencing homelessness.

The organization tells us a Battle Creek shelter is closing this Friday, adding they plan to accommodate the men, women and children who will be impacted.

“As we prepare for the sudden influx of need, we are urgently requesting donations from the community; contributions of food, clothing, and financial support are vital to ensure we can provide for our new guests,” says Executive Director Dan Skoglund. “Your generosity can make a significant difference in the lives of those facing homelessness.”

Visit MRM’s website to make a donation or call 231-727-6090.

