Muskegon Rescue Mission to host annual Thanksgiving banquet Sunday

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Rescue Mission is hosting its yearly Thanksgiving banquet on Sunday, Nov. 21.

The shelter says the Thanksgiving Community Feast will take place in the cafeteria at Muskegon High School at 5 p.m. (doors open at 4 p.m.).

“We’ve seen a dramatic increase in the cost for groceries and all goods; this is our way of taking some of the financial burdens off families that might be having an especially hard time during the holidays,” says Executive Director Dan Skoglund.

The event is scheduled to run until 6:30 p.m.

We’re also told a Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway will be held Monday, Nov. 22 and Tuesday, Nov. 23 between 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the men’s shelter.

Muskegon Rescue Mission says baskets are limited to one per family and each will contain a frozen turkey, stuffing, potatoes, vegetables and a dessert item.

The shelter adds blankets, mittens, hats, socks and gloves will be distributed.

