Muskegon Rescue Mission plans fundraising rappelling event

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Rescue Mission will hold a fundraising rappelling event later this month in partnership with Heil Heating & Cooling Products.

“Over the Edge” will be held Saturday, July 31 at the eight-story HighPoint Flats building in downtown Muskegon, according to a news release Monday.

Participants that raise $1,000 for the Muskegon Rescue Mission by the day of the event will have the opportunity to rappel off the top of the building.

Anyone can participate, regardless of age; however, those under 18 will need a parent or legal guardian to sign a legal waiver to take part in the event.

Participants must also weigh between 100 and 300 pounds.

“Over the Edge” rope technicians will be on hand to provide participants with all the training they need to take the leap safely.

In addition to fitting entrants with rappelling gear, they’ll help them get comfortable with the harness and provide them with the necessary training.

Those interested in participating can find more information here.