Muskegon Rescue Mission opens 5th thrift store

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Rescue Mission opened its fifth thrift store. The mission has been helping those in need since 1907, and they held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the moment on Friday.

"One of our main reasons we are opening another location is to continue to expand our reach in the community," said David Mann, director of store operations.

The mission already has two shelters: a discipleship program and a community resource center. In combination with the thrift store, it's another way they can provide resources to the community.

"The basic things that we do is we provide really, really good stuff, really good product, really good clothing at low, affordable prices," he said.

Mann says that among the five thrift stores, they also help employ between 35 and 40 people.

"Through our discipleship program, we're able to utilize the guys who are spending a year of their life working through different challenges, and we're able to bring them in and work alongside of those guys as well," he added.

The proceeds from each purchase go directly to support the mission's programs and services. Donations can be sent to the store, or by calling the mission; they will pick the items up from your home.

