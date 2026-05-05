MUSKEGON, Mich. — A $37.1M bond proposal is on the ballot Tuesday for Muskegon Public Schools, asking voters to fund a second phase of facility improvements across the district, adding classrooms and expanding career-focused learning spaces for elementary, middle, and high school students.

WATCH: Muskegon Public Schools seeks $37.1M bond to expand classrooms, career-focused learning

Muskegon Public Schools seeks $37.1M bond to expand classrooms, career-focused learning

The proposal is guided by community input and feedback, and would maintain the current tax debt rate of 7.5 mills, with no net increase in taxes for neighbors.

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Lindsey Crockford, Muskegon High School's Coordinator of Career and Technical Education (CTE), Assessment and Academic Data Systems, said the funds would support continued growth without placing an additional burden on taxpayers.

"Although it seems like a huge ask, we're just using the money that's already been generated, and there will be no increase to them," Crockford said.

If the bond passes:



The three neighborhood elementary schools will each get four additional classrooms.

Glenside Two-Way Language Immersion Elementary School will turn the shared cafeteria and gym space into a dedicated cafeteria and separate gym.

The Charles Hackley Middle School Campus will get a Career Exploration Center with learning labs for those in 6th through 10th Grade.

Athletic facilities and fields will see new LED lighting and a new press box at Hackley Stadium.

Muskegon High School will get additional space to house its new Innovation Academies of Muskegon Program, a model where students will explore different career paths in the classroom.

The Innovation Academies of Muskegon Program will launch next school year. The program features two separate academies: the Industry, Technology, and Design Academy and the Health and Human Service Academy. Under each of the two academies, there are four pathways for students to choose from, with the goal of helping them connect with potential career paths.

"Big reds can do anything," Crockford said. "We're just offering and expanding the opportunities that these students can have."

"We currently only have one open classroom on our high school campus. So if the bond doesn't pass, we're going to be in a tight squeeze to figure out where to house these programs," Crockford added.

Emily Staley, the district's communications specialist, urged neighbors to make their voices heard at the polls.

"The future of our community and our children's futures depends on our voice in our community and people coming out to vote," Staley said.

Neighbors who want to learn more about the bond proposal can click here.

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