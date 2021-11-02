Muskegon Public Schools closing for two days

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Public Schools will be closing for two days in November 2021.

Superintendent Matthew T. Cortez announced in a letter addressed to parents and guardians of Muskegon Public School students that he will be activating two emergency days to close down the district on Nov. 22, 2021, and Nov. 23, 2021.

During the two days, the Superintendent states that all buildings will be deep cleaned and sanitized prior to the onset of the cold weather.

Families interested in doing a food pick-up in place of the missing days (2 lunches, 2 breakfasts, 7 dinners, 7 snacks) can do so by calling Brenda at 720-2013 or online.

Pickup will be on Monday 11/22/21 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at Muskegon High School Cafeteria.

A copy of the full letter can be seen below.