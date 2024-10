MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Public Schools (MPS) will be closed Thursday as the district works to resolve “a utility issue.”

The closure impacts all buildings in the district, according to MPS.

We’re told parent-teacher conferences will go on as planned at the middle and high schools.

The issue prompting the closure is expected to be straightened out Thursday.

