MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Department of Public Safety released an update on the drowning death of 18-year-old Taleah Lowe.

Lowe drowned in Lake Michigan at Pere Marquette Beach back in October.

We’re told Lowe’s death occurred as a result of accidental drowning. Public safety officials say an autopsy revealed Lowe was unharmed in any other way, adding the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s office will not issue charges in the incident.

