Muskegon police: Keep fire hydrants clear of snow

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon police ask residents to clear snow away around fire hydrants as snow continues to fall across West Michigan.

The Muskegon Police Department says there are more than 2,000 fire hydrants throughout the city and they all need to be easily accessible to first responders in case of emergencies.

"We never know when or where a house or business fire is going to occur,” the department writes. “For the safety of everyone, please help us keep the hydrants accessible in case of an emergency.”

