Muskegon police identify 20-year-old shot, killed at Glen Oaks Apartments

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police have identified a 20-year-old man who was shot and killed in Muskegon Monday night as 20-year-old Junius Evans.

Muskegon police were called to an apartment in the 400 block of Glen Oaks Drive at 10:22 p.m. on April 18.

When police arrived at the apartment, they found Evans unresponsive with a gunshot wound. Police say he succumbed to his wound and was pronounced dead.

RELATED: Man killed in shooting at Glen Oaks Apartments in Muskegon

Police say they do not believe this shooting was random and they don’t think it’s related to a shooting on Emerald Street that happened earlier in the day.

According to the Muskegon Police Department, there is no information to suggest there is any danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Muskegon Police Department at (231) 724-6750 or Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube