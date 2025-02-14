Muskegon Police Dept offering a special night out for your ex

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Police are offering a special evening for that special ex in your life.

—Provided they've got some outstanding warrants or have been involved in a crime.

The department announced the Valentine's Day program on social media promising to pick your ex up in the finest luxury vehicle the city has to offer, shower them with new jewelry (silver goes with everything!), and guarantee a 2nd— or even 3rd date!

They're not selfish, either. No, no— they promise to keep the focus on what your ex has accomplished the whole time.

To set up this experience for your ex, call 231-722-7463 or 911 with details.

And for those more shy ex-admirers, don't worry; Muskegon Police can keep a secret!

