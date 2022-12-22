Muskegon Police Department cruiser hit by pickup truck on Shoreline

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon Police Cruiser was damaged after being hit by a pickup truck on Wednesday.

According to the Muskegon Police Department, an officer stopped to assist a motorist having vehicle trouble on Shoreline near Seaway at around 3 a.m. When she stopped, the officer turned on her emergency lights before exiting her cruiser.

She was then almost immediately sideswiped by a pickup truck. When the officer saw the truck, she was able to dive back into her cruiser at the last second. She did not suffer any injuries.

The Muskegon Police Department is looking for the vehicle, which is described as a 2014-2019 Chevy Silverado that is white or light in color. It is likely a 2500 or 3500. It will have damage to the passenger door.

A photo of the suspect vehicle can be found below:

Muskegon Police Department The suspect vehicle.

Footage of the incident from the officer's body camera can be watched below:

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750. Tips can also be sent to Silent Observer by calling 231-722-7463.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube