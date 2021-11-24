Muskegon odd-even parking restrictions take effect Dec. 1

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Police Department wishes to remind residents that winter parking restrictions will take effect Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Police say vehicles must be parked on odd-numbered sides of streets on odd days; and even-numbered streets on even days between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

We’re told terrace parking is permitted only if the street prohibits parking on one side.

In the downtown area, vehicles must be parked on odd/even sides between midnight and 7 a.m., according to MPD. Police say if parking is only permitted on one side of a downtown street, the parking ban takes place from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Winter parking restrictions will remain in effect through the end of February, authorities say.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube