Muskegon Memorial Day parade returns to downtown to honor fallen heroes

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon's Memorial Day parade returns Monday, May 25, as a cornerstone of the city's commemoration of America's fallen heroes.

The parade kicks off at 9 a.m. from the Morris Avenue parking lot, beginning at the intersection of First Street and Morris Avenue and concluding at Hackley Park in downtown Muskegon.

For the third year, the parade will be presented by a group of veterans and neighbors, partnering with WINC: For All Women Veterans.

The parade will feature marching bands, veteran units, school groups, first responders, and local organizations.

Chaplain and U.S. Navy veteran Wes Spyke and his wife, Lillian Spyke, are set to lead the parade as grand marshals.

Following the parade, the Frauenthal Center will host "Mona Shores Bands Present: An American Salute," a musical tribute honoring the men and women who lost their lives in service to the U.S.

It begins at 10 a.m.

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