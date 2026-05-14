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Muskegon Memorial Day parade returns to downtown to honor fallen heroes

The parade starts at 9 a.m. from the Morris Avenue parking lot and winds through downtown Muskegon, concluding at Hackley Park
Hackley Square
FOX 17
Hackley Square
Posted

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon's Memorial Day parade returns Monday, May 25, as a cornerstone of the city's commemoration of America's fallen heroes.

The parade kicks off at 9 a.m. from the Morris Avenue parking lot, beginning at the intersection of First Street and Morris Avenue and concluding at Hackley Park in downtown Muskegon.

For the third year, the parade will be presented by a group of veterans and neighbors, partnering with WINC: For All Women Veterans.

The parade will feature marching bands, veteran units, school groups, first responders, and local organizations.

Chaplain and U.S. Navy veteran Wes Spyke and his wife, Lillian Spyke, are set to lead the parade as grand marshals.

Following the parade, the Frauenthal Center will host "Mona Shores Bands Present: An American Salute," a musical tribute honoring the men and women who lost their lives in service to the U.S.

It begins at 10 a.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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