Muskegon man found guilty for conspiring to distribute cocaine

LANSING, Mich. — A Muskegon man was found guilty for conspiring to distribute cocaine.

Srecko Darnell Walker, 35, was also convicted of cocaine possession with distribution intent, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ).

We’re told Walker and a Muskegon mail carrier worked together to import cocaine from a supplier in Texas in 2021 and 2022. Walker arranged shipments to be delivered to vacant buildings on the mail carrier’s route. Law enforcement intercepted five kilograms of cocaine in March 2022 while it was in transit.

The mail carrier and supplier — Steven Rasic and Hugo Benavides, respectively — both pleaded guilty for their roles in the scheme, federal attorneys say.

“Mr. Walker and his associates were trafficking large quantities of drugs into Michigan, which ruin lives and fracture neighborhoods,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “As part of our mission to keep Michigan safe, we’re focused on disrupting the supply lines that bring these poisons into our communities. This case is a good example of that work.”

Walker is scheduled to be sentenced April 9, 2025. He faces at least 15 years behind bars.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube