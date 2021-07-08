Muskegon Luge launches new attraction

MUSKEGON, Mich. — With many families vaccinated and ready to get outdoors, Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park hopes their new attraction brings in more visitors and smiles.

The park has been open for most of the pandemic, serving as a sort of mental release for many.

"People are so excited to be outside, so excited to release some energy from being cooped up the past year," outdoor adventure specialist Dan Bonner said.

But recently the park launched their new 1,400-foot-long dual zip lines that sit right over the critical sand dunes. The attraction took five years to complete to build carefully over the dunes and due to COVID-19 delay.

The park also offers a summer wheel luge track - the only one of its kind in the country. Along with the track, the park offers archery, scavenger hunts and other games.

The park is open Fridays 5pm - 9pm, Saturdays 9am - 5pm and Sundays 9am - 5pm. Private reservations for team building and group outings of 10 or more people can also be booked on weekdays. Pricing varies based on activities.