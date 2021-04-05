Muskegon libraries eliminate late fines

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon’s local libraries are partnering together to eliminate fines.

The Muskegon Area District Library system, Hackley Public Library and White Lake Community Library will eliminate overdue fines for all items effective Monday, a news release said.

Officials say it’s important to remove barriers for patrons who cannot afford the fines, especially during the pandemic.

Fines have been temporarily suspended for patrons since the start of the pandemic last year, and now the libraries have agreed to eliminate overdue fines entirely.

Cardholders who couldn’t check out materials because of unpaid late fines will now be able to check materials out again.

Fees for lost or damaged items will still be imposed.

Libraries around the country have eliminated late fines to provide a more accessible and welcoming experience for more people.