Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce Foundation holding discussion about recent grant on May 25

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce Foundation will be holding a discussion of brownfields redevelopment on Wednesday, May 25.

The chamber was recently selected for a $500,000 brownfields grant from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). It is one of many recent grants that are being used for redevelopment projects in Muskegon County.

The discussion on May 25 will include EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) Director Liesl Clark. Greater Muskegon Economic Development and community leaders will also participate. Representatives from the town of Douglas and Oceana County, have also been invited to participate. Douglas and Oceana County were also recently selected to receive grants.

A walking tour of projects in Muskegon will follow the tour at 11:15 a.m.

