Muskegon Lake Nature Preserve celebrates first annual Nature Fest on May 21

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Lake Nature Preserve is hosting its first annual MLNP Nature Fest on Thursday, May 21, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The community celebration gives visitors the opportunity to explore, discover, and help protect the 17-acre urban retreat on Muskegon River/Lake.

The family-friendly event will include:

Activity stations with hands-on learning about wildlife, plants, and waterways.

A word jumble activity with a chance to win prizes.

A food truck and Ice Box ice cream concession.

The suggested donation is $10 for an individual and $25 for a family. Donations will directly support the preserve's annual operating expenses.

The Muskegon Lake Nature Preserve is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is privately owned and 100% supported by donations and volunteers — no tax dollars and no paid staff.

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