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Muskegon Lake Nature Preserve celebrates first annual Nature Fest on May 21

The family-friendly event will feature hands-on wildlife activities, prize drawings, food, and ice cream at the 17-acre urban preserve
Muskegon Lake Nature Preserve.png
Muskegon Lake Nature Preserve
Muskegon Lake Nature Preserve.png
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MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Lake Nature Preserve is hosting its first annual MLNP Nature Fest on Thursday, May 21, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The community celebration gives visitors the opportunity to explore, discover, and help protect the 17-acre urban retreat on Muskegon River/Lake.

The family-friendly event will include:

  • Activity stations with hands-on learning about wildlife, plants, and waterways. 
  • A word jumble activity with a chance to win prizes. 
  • A food truck and Ice Box ice cream concession. 

The suggested donation is $10 for an individual and $25 for a family. Donations will directly support the preserve's annual operating expenses.

The Muskegon Lake Nature Preserve is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is privately owned and 100% supported by donations and volunteers — no tax dollars and no paid staff.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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