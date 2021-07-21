Muskegon inmate transferred after alleged sexual assault attempt

MUSKEGON, Mich. — State troopers responded to reports of a sexual assault attempt at the Muskegon Correctional Facility Wednesday morning, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC).

We’re told a male prisoner was in a female employee’s office when he made the attempt.

Staff members were alerted to the situation, who then separated the inmate from the employee, MDOC explains.

The employee was reportedly brought to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

The incident is under investigation.

The alleged attacker is described as a 23-year-old who is currently serving an 18-to-49-year sentence for assault, home invasion and criminal sexual conduct, and has been relocated to a maximum security facility, MDOC tells us.

