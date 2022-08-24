Muskegon Heights shooting ends with crash, multiple injuries

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Multiple people were injured in a crash that began with a shooting in Muskegon Heights Tuesday evening.

The Muskegon Heights Police Department (MHPD) says they responded to reports of shots fired near Lincoln Avenue and Hoyt Street shortly after 5 p.m.

We’re told officers located a red Buick that matched a description of the vehicle allegedly involved. Police say the car took off with two people inside.

Authorities tell us the passenger inside the Buick fired at police twice during the chase. No one was hurt, and officers say they did not fire at the vehicle.

The passenger reportedly left the car and ran off near Sherman Boulevard and Riordan Street.

MHPD explains the Buick drove on until it collided with two cars at Broadway Avenue and Riordan Street.

All people involved in the crash were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for various injuries, police tell us.

The passenger in the Buick has not been found at time of writing.

Police say they are continuing to follow up on leads and will provide updates when they become available.

