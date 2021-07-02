Muskegon Heights Public Schools Academy System chooses new superintendent

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System’s Board of Education has unanimously voted to enter into negotiations with Dr. Arnetta Thompson to serve as the next superintendent.

Thompson has served in the school system for three years as talent management director and was promoted this past January to assistant superintendent of talent management & instruction, according to a news release Friday.

She’s entering her 31st year in education, 18 of those years having been spent as an administrator.

Her roles have included classroom teacher, athletic coach, athletic director, assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent.

While at Muskegon Heights, Thompson has played a major role in developing and sustaining the Supporting Emerging Educator Development teacher residency program, which has helped stabilize teacher retention in the school system – which has consistently been at 95% for the past 24 months.

“Dr. Thompson has shown her ability to successfully lead,” Board President Garland Kilgore said. “Her educational background, coupled with her experience in leadership throughout school systems, helped us reach our decision. Dr. Thompson has been an integral member of the team that has helped reshape and align the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System toward success.”

The school system’s current superintendent, Rane Garcia, will continue to work with the team and Thompson before leaving for her new position in Lansing.

Thompson’s first day as superintendent will be Aug. 23.