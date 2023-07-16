Muskegon Heights Police investigating homicide after man was found dead in alley

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday.

According to the City of Muskegon Heights, the Muskegon Central Dispatch received a call from a resident in the 2300 block of Baker Street at about 10:07 a.m. The caller reported that there was a man down in the alley, who appeared to have been shot multiple times.

When police arrived at the scene, the victim was found dead in an alley behind a residence.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact Muskegon Heights Police at 231-733-8900. Tips can also be sent to Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

