Muskegon Heights Police investigating deadly shooting

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A 21-year-old man is dead following a shooting Monday in Muskegon Heights.

Someone called Muskegon Central Dispatch 9-1-1 around 4:30 p.m. on July 1 to report seeing people armed with guns in the area of Dyson Street and Superior Street.

Another caller told dispatchers they heard 20 gunshots and saw juveniles running in the area of Hume Avenue and Jarman Street.

Officers responded to the area, and found a man lying on the ground on Mc Ilwraith Street near Hovey Avenue. The 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Muskegon Heights Police did not share any suspect information.

If you know anything about this incident, you're asked to call MHPD at (231) 733-8900 or Silent Observer (231) 722-7463.

