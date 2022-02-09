Muskegon Heights police identify man found dead in street

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Muskegon Heights police have identified a man who was found dead in the street with a gunshot wound.

Chief Maurice Sain with the Muskegon Heights Police Department says officers responded to a call of shots fired around 5:13 a.m. on Tuesday.

Chief Sain says officers discovered a man on Hackley Avenue who had been shot dead.

The man has been identified as 30-year-old Kristian Lamar Trice.

“We, as people who live in this community, need to take back our community. If you see something, say something,” said Chief Sain.

If you have any information that could help police with their investigation, contact Silent Observer.