Muskegon Heights PD investigating deadly shooting, no suspects

Posted at 7:40 PM, Sep 06, 2023
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

Officers responded to a home on Baker Street, between E Hackley Avenue and E Barney Avenue, around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

There, they found an unresponsive man in the front yard who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

First responders started treating the man and took him to the hospital where he later died.

The victim, identified as Demarcus Franklin, was pronounced dead just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say they do not have any suspects.

If you have any information about this deadly shooting, call the Muskegon Heights Police Department at 231-733-8900 or Silent Observer at 231-722-3751.

