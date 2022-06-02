Muskegon Heights PD investigates possible CSC involving student

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Police Department said Thursday it is investigating a criminal sexual conduct complaint involving a student.

Officers say, on Wednesday, they learned of possible sexual, inappropriate behavior involving a faculty member and a student at the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy.

As part of the investigation, the department says a man was taken to the Muskegon County Jail.

Officers ask anyone with information about other possible victims to contact the Muskegon Heights Police Department Detective Bureau at (231) 733-8900.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube